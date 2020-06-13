Govt specially promoting construction sector to support poor

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was specially promoting the construction sector in the prevailing situation to help create employment opportunities for the poor and labor class

During a visit to cash transfer facility of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program here, the prime minister interacted with the entitled people there and questioned about their livelihood condition particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister that around 1.3 million people would be provided cash assistance under PM's COVID Fund.

The prime minister also reviewed the process of cash transfer to the deserving people.