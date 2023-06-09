UrduPoint.com

Govt Specifies Rs 107,413 Mln For Power Sector In PSDP 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 107413.044 million for various ongoing and new schemes of the power sector in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2023-24.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, out of the total allocation, the government allocated Rs 81,774.431 million from the local component while Rs 25,638.613 million from the foreign aid component.

Under ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs12,000 million has been allocated for Installation of 2x600 MW coal-fired power project GENCO-1 Jamshoro, Rs 2,536.471 million for interconnection of isolated Makran Network, Rs 1600 million each for 220kV Hairpur Substation, 220kV Swabi Substation, Rs 1200 million for 500kV Allama Iqbal Industrial City for 600 MW Demand of the Special Economic Zone, Rs 1,059 million for replacement of LT Bare conductor with ABC Cable in Peshawar Khyber Circle and Bannu Circle, Rs 1,439 million for 220/132 Kv GIS substation Dhabiji, Rs 964 million for electrification works at different valleys of District Chitral and Rs 900 million for 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and business Park in the PSDP for FY 2023-24.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 13,800 million has been specified for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari, Kohala, Mahal HPPs, Rs 5,667.

094 million for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu stage-1, 16,099.255 million for 500 kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikistan and Pakistan (CASA-1000), Rs 3,904.500 million for 500KV Lahore North, 2,324 million for Upgradation of NTDC's Telecommunication, Rs 7,000 million for augmentation of existing 500kV and 220 kV grid stations, Rs 3000 million for power distribution enhancement investment programme-II (Advance Metering Infrastructure Project), Rs 950 million for evacuation of power from 1,224 MW wind power plants at Jhamir and others ongoing projects.

Under new schemes, Rs 2,658 million has been allocated for Land acquisition for the installation of a 1200 MW Solar Power Plant at Sher Garh (Layyah), Rs 1133 million for land acquisition for the installation of a 600 MW Solar Power Plant at Tehsil Athara Hazari (Jhang), Rs 1900 million for 500 KV Islamabad West, Rs 1000 million each for electricity distribution efficiency improvement projects in MEPCO and HESCO, Rs 1300 million for augmentation of 2x160 MVA transformers with 2x250 MVA Yousafwala, Rs 639 million for Installation of wide area monitoring system and Rs 500 million for 220kV Na Shah Grid Station in the PSDP for FY2023-24.

