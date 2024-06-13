Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 2024-25

The government has specified a sum of Rs 566,612.143 million for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water resources ministry in the annual public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2024-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has specified a sum of Rs 566,612.143 million for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water resources ministry in the annual public sector development programme (PSDP) for year 2024-24.

According to the budgetary document released here Wednesday, out of total allocation an amount of Rs 289,224 million has been earmarked for ongoing hydel projects, Rs 275,578 million for ongoing water schemes and Rs 810 million for new schemes in the PSDP 2024-25.

The foreign loan component share has been estimated as Rs 150,636 million during the said period. For ongoing hydel projects, an amount of Rs 200,897 million has been allocated for Daus Hydropower Project Stage-1, Rs 10,500 million for 50 MW hydropower project at Attaabad, Rs 2,928 millionfor Dargai Hydroelectric Power Station, Rs 2,800 million for Harpo Hydel Power, Rs 2,300 million for Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project (128 MW) and Rs 8,015 for Warsak Hydroelectric Power station rehabilitation. Similarly, a sum of Rs 44,144.920 million has been specified for Tarbela 5th Extension Project, Rs 12,034 for Mangla Refurbishment, Rs 3,602.

080 for Diamer Basha Dam (Power Generation) and Rs 1594 million for Golan Gol Hydropower Project in the PSDP for year 2024-25. For ongoing schemes in Water Sector, an amount of Rs 7,500 million for Diamer Basha Dam (LA &R), Rs 60,126 million for Diamer Basha dam (Dam Part), Rs 5,500 million each has been earmarked for construction of Awaran and Panjgur dams, Rs 4,000 million for construction of Gish Kaur Storage Dam (Kech), Rs 4,000 million for construction of Garuk Storage dam (Kharan), Rs 40,000 million for K4 Greater Water Supply Scheme, Rs 65,000 million for Mohmand Dam hydropower project, Rs 10,000 million for Nai Gaj Dam Project and Rs 2,211.020 million for Kurram Tangi dam project (stage-1)., Rs 9,086.780 million for installation of Telemetry System, Rs. 17,510 million of Chashma Right Bank Canal, Rs 10,000 million of Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System in Balochistan, Rs 5,000 million for Umbrella PC-1 of the Flood Protection Sector Project, Rs 1,293 million for construction of 100 delay action dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,500 million for construction of Surri Gar Dam (Khuzdar) and Rs 2,150 million for construction of Winder Dam (Lasbela).