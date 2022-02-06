UrduPoint.com

Govt Spend Rs 180 M To Manage Training Of Players From 50 International Coaches

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab government is spending Rs 80 millions to manage coaching of players in different sports from 50 international coaches, across the province.

This was stated by Director Punjab Sports board Nadeem Qaisar while talking to media persons on Sunday.

He said that the coaching will be imparted at tehsil, district and division level that would surely help nurture capabilities of the sportsmen.

Nadeem also observed that the government was offering all possible facilities to players with an objective to groom their talent.

The coaching is being provided in different sports. He hoped that the players would earn fame for the country in future.

On this occasion, General Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association Anmber Bashir, Anjum Bashir, Chaudhary Adnan, Qulzam Bashir and many others were also present.

