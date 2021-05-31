UrduPoint.com
Govt Spending Allocated Developmental Funds To Complete Mega Projects : AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:09 PM

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Monday that his government had taken solid steps spending hundred percent of the allocated funds to complete mega developmental projects

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Monday that his government had taken solid steps spending hundred percent of the allocated funds to complete mega developmental projects.

Addressing after inaugurating various developmental projects of public welfare including in health and communication sectors in Palandri on Monday, he said the government was determined to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state so that the fruits of development could reach at the door steps of the common man.

He said the government has projected developmental funds equally in all the Constituencies without any political consideration.

Haider said all resources will be extended to the election commission for holding transparent and impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister said the government has taken revolutionary steps to increase the revenue and special funds were set up to extend financial assistance to the widows and orphans at their door steps.

The PM lauded people of Poonch for establishing a long history of sacrifices in the war of liberation of a part of the motherland from clutches of despotic dogra rule offering unique sacrifices of lives to overthrow the dogra dynasty from the erstwhile Jammu Kashmir State in 1947.

