Govt spending billions of rupees on rehabilitation, restoration in flood-hit areas; ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar said the government was spending billions of rupees on the rehabilitation of flood victims and restoration of infrastructure in the affected areas.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil, who called on him on Thursday.

UNICEF Punjab Chief Wilbroad Ngambi, Emergency Specialist Tufail Khan, and Policy Specialist Nauman Ghani were also present at the meeting.

The process of rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts of South Punjab was discussed in the meeting.

Saqib Zafar said the infrastructure was severely damaged by floods in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The canal system has been restored on a war footing basis to enable timely cultivation of wheat and other crops, he added.

ACS South Punjab said the restoration of health centers and schools in the flood-affected areas was a top priority of the government.

He said 500 schools and 16 health centers were severely damaged in Rajanpur district. The South Punjab Secretariat was monitoring the rehabilitation process in the affected areas, he added.

He thanked UNICEF for its support in the rehabilitation of the flood-effected areas and assured the delegation of every possible support by South Punjab.

Abdullah Fadil said UNICEF has established a hub in Multan to work in the flood-affected districts of South Punjab. UNICEF was launching educational activities, mother and child healthcare, and provision of clean drinking water projects in the flood-affected areas, he added.

He appreciated the facilities being provided in public hospitals in Multan by Punjab Government.