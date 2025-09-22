Govt spending billions of rupees to improve education quality in Balochistan: DC Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Loralai Miran Baloch on Monday said that government is spending billions of rupees to improve the quality of education in Balochistan so that the boys and girls of Balochistan could serve the country and nation in a better way by being equipped with modern scientific knowledge.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Education.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer Muhammad Mudassar, District Education Officer (Female), Deputy District Education Officer (Female) Qamar Sultana, ESP Education Manager Abid Tareen, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of BRSP, Principal Boys Degree College Sardar Khan Kadizai, Principal Government Bowahz High school Town Rozi Khan Alizai, Jahangir Khan Kadizai of the Finance Department and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed in detail the situation of non-functional schools across the district and the steps taken to revive them.

Apart from this, the appointment of new teachers, verification of their credentials, and other important issues related to the promotion of education were also discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said on this occasion that development is not possible without the promotion of education, and the district administration would continue to take all possible steps for the improvement of schools and the bright future of students with the cooperation of all institutions.

He said that students should focus all their attention on education, this time of students is very valuable, save your valuable time from being wasted because in the future saying that this new generation has to take the reins of the country and the nation, students should ensure their attendance in their schools.

The DC said that parents also have a duty to keep a check and balance on their children and stay in touch with teachers.

He said that teachers should perform their duties with utmost honesty and sincerity, it is their duty to use all their abilities to equip students with educational ornaments in the best possible way.