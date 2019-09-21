Govt spending billions on agriculture sector: Minister

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the provincial government was spending billions of rupees on promotion of agriculture sector.

Addressing a ceremony in Kabirwala here on Saturday, he said that the government had started a project in which it was offering Rs 26 billion subsidy on agriculture inputs to facilitate peasants.

For Rabi crops, he said, the government would extend subsidy of Rs 4 billion. Similarly, over 20 million DAP fertiliser bags would also be provided on subsidised rates. Subsidy amount of Rs 800 million had already been given to farmers, he added.

Gardezi said that Rs 5000 per acre was given on cultivation of canola crop.

On this occasion, he also visited different stalls, established by different departments of the Agriculture Department.