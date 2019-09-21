UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spending Billions On Agriculture Sector: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Govt spending billions on agriculture sector: Minister

Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the provincial government was spending billions of rupees on promotion of agriculture sector

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that the provincial government was spending billions of rupees on promotion of agriculture sector.

Addressing a ceremony in Kabirwala here on Saturday, he said that the government had started a project in which it was offering Rs 26 billion subsidy on agriculture inputs to facilitate peasants.

For Rabi crops, he said, the government would extend subsidy of Rs 4 billion. Similarly, over 20 million DAP fertiliser bags would also be provided on subsidised rates. Subsidy amount of Rs 800 million had already been given to farmers, he added.

Gardezi said that Rs 5000 per acre was given on cultivation of canola crop.

On this occasion, he also visited different stalls, established by different departments of the Agriculture Department.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Jahanian Kabirwala Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.