Govt Spending Billions On Socio Economic Development Of Southern Districts : Ali Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:52 AM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that government has launched development projects worth billion of rupees for the socio-economic development of southern districts

Talking to journalists, the Federal Minister said that with the completion of Tank Zam Dam and Chashma Lift Canal schemes would bring economic prosperity in the region.

He said that amount Rs100 million were being spent on the construction of two sewerage lines which would resolve drainage issue in the western parts of the city.

He said that uplift and development of areas neglected by the past government was the top priority of the PTI government.

The Federal minister said that total 55 drinking water schemes had completed , adding many more in pipeline to resolve water issues in all areas of city.

He said that huge amount of money had been spent on improvement of road infrastructure , adding many link roads were completed to facilitate people.

He said that three flyovers were to be constructed in city to overcome traffic congestion in commercial areas.

