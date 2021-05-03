Govt spending billions on uplift schemes:MNA

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :MNA Ch Asim Nazir said that the government was spending billions of rupees on uplift schemes in the Constituencies.

Talking to notables of the constituency NA-101 after reviewing uplift schemes costing Rs 13.5 million in Chak No 130-RB Rattian on late Sunday, he said that early completion of welfare and development schemes in the constituency was among his top priorities.

He said that all efforts would be made for resolving the problems confronted by the people of the area,adding that construction of a link road from the Chak No 130-RB was the proof of our people friendly policy.

He said that development of the area had always remained our top top priority.

He said that more funds would get approved from the government for different schemes including Sui gas, construction of roads, electricity and up-gradation of schools.

He said that the living standard of the people would be improved by completion of uplift schemes ongoing in the constituency.

He also urged the people to always promote the atmosphere of harmony, love, peace and brotherhood among them.

