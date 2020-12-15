UrduPoint.com
Govt Spending Funds To Improve Living Standards In Merged Areas: Naseerullah Wazir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Govt spending funds to improve living standards in merged areas: Naseerullah Wazir

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan MPA PTI Naseerullah Khan Wazir Tuesday said that the provincial government was spending huge amount of funds to improve living standards of the people in the areas.

He expressed these views while chairing DDAC Committee meeting convened regarding development works of all departments of South Waziristan merged tribal district.

He said that government officials will make public service their top priority, adding that they will implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by laying the groundwork for development works in the area.

While presiding over the meeting, Member Provincial Assembly Hafiz Isamuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Faheedullah Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Haleem Shah Kundi, Axin C&W Building Inayatullah, XN Public Health Zeeshan Gandapur, Deputy Director Agriculture Anwar Khan Bittani and Other officers were also attended the meeting.

Chairman DDAC was briefed by the officers about the ongoing development works and performance of departments.

On this occasion, Naseerullah Khan Wazir said that officers in government departments should ensure their attendance, adding that absence from duty is not acceptable in any case.

Special attention should be paid to attendance in schools and hospitals so that basic necessities of life are available to the people, he said.

He said that modern machinery and equipment was being installed in South Waziristan for the betterment of hospitals.

