Govt spending hefty amount on welfare, development: KP Minister

KP Minister for Revenue & Estate, Shakeel Ahmad Advocate has vowed not to tolerate any hurdle in the process of the progress and development as the government is spending hefty amount on the welfare and development of the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : KP Minister for Revenue & Estate, Shakeel Ahmad Advocate has vowed not to tolerate any hurdle in the process of the progress and development as the government is spending hefty amount on the welfare and development of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at Batkhela, district Malakand on Monday. He said that construction work on different projects relating to uplift of health, education, sports, clean drinking, roads, bridges and agriculture sectors are in progress in his electoral constituency.

The completion of these Constituencies, he said would not only put the constituency on the path of progress rather would also redressed the problems and hardships of the locals.

The provincial minister said that the people had given mandate to PTI for the continuation of the journey of progress and development. He pledged to protect the welfare of the people and not hurt their trust and will make utmost efforts to come up to the expectations of the people.

He said that a hefty amount of Rs.1 billion would be spent on the beautification of the district Malakand.