Govt spending hefty amount to promote sports activities: DDAC Chairman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan Thursday said that provincial government was spending hefty amount to promote sports activities in the province.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss promotion of sports in DDAC Office, Saidu Sharif. The meeting among others was attended by District Sports Officer, Kashif Farhan and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazal Hakeem said that government is serious to promote sports keeping in view its importance for the development of youth.

He said that a woman park would be constructed in Makan Bagh with all the facilities including a walking track and gymnasium adding lights would be installed in Grassy Ground.

He said that steps have been taken to promote sports activities in district Swat ensuring establishing congenial environment for youngsters and children.