Govt spending hefty funds on health sector to provide medical facilities to people in Khuzdar: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach on Monday said that incumbent government was spending hefty funds on health sector to provide modern medical amenities to the people and to equip medical colleges in the province with modern medical facilities.

He said that the establishment of higher education institutions was a symbol of development and these institutions were an asset of the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception in honor of the first year students at Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar.

The DC mentioned it was not only the responsibility of teachers and administration to play a role in promoting quality education for betterment of student future.

The DC said that quality education would be basic need of students saying that teachers or students in the field of medicine should play their full role in acquiring modern knowledge. "According to my observations, parasitic diseases are spreading rapidly in Jhalawan. There should be research on the spread of these diseases to control them in well manner," he stressed the experts and doctors.

He said that Balochistan has high hopes for Jhalawan Medical College and it is the professionals of College Khuzdar that professionals doctors would not limit the institution to just getting a degree but also work hard and honestly to help the poor and helpless people while studying here and after graduation.

He said the problems faced by Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar are undoubtedly known that would be presented to the authorities for addressing them for interest of medical and patients.

The principal of Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar Dr. Munir Ahmad Sumalani and others while addressing the gathering said that all possible steps were being taken for the attainment of quality education for the students saying that a clear example of which could be seen in the prominent position of the students of this institution in the examinations.

Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar was an important institution where talented students were getting the opportunity to study in the field of medicine the speakers said.

On this occasion, District Health Administrator Khuzdar Dr. Somar Khan, M S Government Teaching HospitalKhuzdar Dr. Saeed Ahmad Shahwani, Registrar Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Dr. Syed Jalal Shah, Principal BRC Khuzdar Muhammad Nawaz Soomro, Vice Principal Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar Dr. Alam Sajjad Kurd Dr. Hazrat Bakhsh Imrani Surgeon Bashir Ahmad Musani Surgeon Irshad Ahmad Zehri Mir Ashraf Ali Mengal, Dr Muhammad Anwar Bangulzai and others were present.

Shields were also distributed among position holders students of Jhalawan Medical College at the end of the ceremony.