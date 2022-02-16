UrduPoint.com

Govt Spending Huge Amount For Uplifting Neglected Areas: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt spending huge amount for uplifting neglected areas: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government is spending a huge amount for uplifting of neglected areas.

We have promoted public-private partnership programs to achieve speedy progress in different sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government has approved different schemes of Rs. 500 billion under public-private partnership program, he said. The PSDP fund amounting to Rs .670 billion has also been utilized for public welfare projects, he added. Besides this, he said the government is paying special attention to China Pakistan Economic Corridor Projects. Commenting on Opposition's planning for a long march, he said the PTI government didn't have worries about the long march or no-trust move because all coalition partners have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

In reply to a question about slow process of accountability, he said the accountability process is continuing without discrimination. Asad Umar said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power after heavy mandate. He said national institutions including accountability bureau is dealing the cases of corruption without pressure. About relations with Jehangir Tarin, he said the PTI leaders had goodties with Tarin. To a question about the challenges being faced by the government, he said regional situation has been changing due to Afghanistan. He said the Indiahas been trying to sabotage development works in Baluchistan areas. He said the minorities are also facing insecurity while living in India because of rigid policies of Modi's government. Pakistan is trying to overcome the challenges with available resources, he said.

