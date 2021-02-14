UrduPoint.com
Govt. Spending Huge Amount To Promote Tourism In Fort Munro, Other Areas Of Koh-e-Suleman

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Dareshak said huge amounts were being spent to promote tourism in Fort Munro, Marri and many other areas of Koh-e-Suleman.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the provincial minister stated that eight different uplift schemes costing Rs 630 million were in progress to promote tourism.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special focus on uplift of remote areas of South Punjab. The country was heading towards rapid progress due to people friendly policies of the government, he remarked.

Some difficult decisions were taken, however, the good time was about to come, he commented.

About uplift work in Fort Munro, he stated that at clock tower, installation of tough tiles, and an art gallery was also under progress to highlight cultural identity of the area.

Similarly, he added, a museum was also introduced in the town. Whereas work on sitting area at Damis Lake is also in progress.

The provincial minister added that entry gates at entry and exits points of Koh-e-Suleman areas were also being made. In districts Rajanpur, DG Khan and Muzaffargarh, the uplift work costing Rs 530 million was also underway.

Work on beautification of Taunsa City was heading forward with rapid pace. Tenders for eight roads have also been issued. The roads were being constructed in Geedarmar Basti, Allahbad shehr, Head Talai road, Aadhiwala road, Akram Hajana road, Nawan shehr, Basti lashari and Kachi-Pakki morr.

Following direction from Chief Minister Punjab, a Panagah (shelter home) had also been established at Sakhi Sarwar town, the minister said.

