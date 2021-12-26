UrduPoint.com

Govt Spending Huge Funds For Research On Citrus Fruit

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Govt spending huge funds for research on Citrus fruit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab government is spending millions of rupees for research of Citrus fruits across the province.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Abdus Samad, Pakistan is one of the largest citrus producing and seventh in the big exporter of Citrus fruit in the world.

The country used to earn nearly 180 million Dollars annually from export of the Citrus fruit. He hinted that there was enough scope for increase in production of Citrus fruit in the country.

Punjab government is spending huge funds on research activities to promote production of quality Citrus . Last year, the 395,000 tonne Citrus (Kinnow) was exported which was 17.

37 % of total production, he remarked.

During the ongoing season, production of 2,276,000 metric tonnes was being expected.

Punjab produces 95 % total production in the country. Abdus Samad urged upon farmers to sort best Citrus. The Citrus fruit should be marketed in line with grading in order to fetch high returns. Orchard owners, usually, market their produce in same basket which affect their income.

Similarly, such fruit packing also create problems during exports. By evolving best marketing techniques, the growers could earn handsome amounts. Citrus fruit should be picked at a time, when it has over 33 percent juice, Abdus Samad concluded.

