Govt Spending Huge Funds To Facilitate Masses Through Ramadan Bazaars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022

Govt spending huge funds to facilitate masses through Ramadan Bazaars

Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan said that the government was spending huge funds to facilitate the masses through Sasta Ramzan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Archeology Punjab Saqib Mannan said that the government was spending huge funds to facilitate the masses through Sasta Ramzan Bazaars. Hence all necessary commodities should be available on subsidized rates in these bazaars to provide maximum relief to the people.

Addressing a briefing here on Thursday, he said that he was appointed as Incharge of Ramadan Bazaar Arrangements in Faisalabad district. Therefore, he would continuously visit the Ramadan bazaars to checking the availability of daily use items on controlled rates.

He also visited Ramadan bazaars in Riaz Shahid Chowk islam Nagar, Faizan Madina Chowk Susan Road, Sasta Model Bazaar Jhang Road and other areas and checked the availability of groceries items.

Earlier, the provincial secretary was briefed and told that 19 Ramadan bazaars were established across the district where 13 commodities would be available on subsidized rates. He was also informed that daily use items would also be available on controlled rates at 518 fair price shops in general market of district whereas Madani Dastarkhans were also set up to facilitate the faithful. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioners Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, Khawar Bashir, DO Industries Shahbaz Khan, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Haider Ali Khan, EADA Muhammad Usman and other officers were also present.

