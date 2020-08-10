Govt spending millions of rupees on developmental projects: MPA Ghazala

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:03 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :MPA Ghazala Siyal on Monday has said that the government is spending millions of rupees on the development projects in the Khairpur district for the provision of basic amenities to the masses to uplift their living standards.

This was stated by MPA Ghazala Siyal on the occasion when she was addressing a gathering at her residence on Monday.

Officials of the different departments and local elected representatives were also present.

She asked the officers concerned to complete the construction and repairing work of roads and other developmental projects in the constituency within their stipulated time. She further directed the officials concerned to ensure the quality of the work and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

She also advised to use quality material during the construction work.

More Stories From Pakistan

