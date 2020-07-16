Govt spending money for welfare of people : Dehar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar has said that government taken positive steps for providing maximum relief to the people of the country.

Talking to APP, he said PTI leadership always created awareness about different issues among the people.

He said that the people were now more aware of their rights than before. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Imran Khan, tge government was spending money for welfare of the people.

Replying to question, he said government promoted political culture in the country and respected the positive criticism. Replying to another question, he said masses of the South Punjab loved with Prime Minister Imran Khan and support his policies.