UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spending Money For Welfare Of People : Dehar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Govt spending money for welfare of people : Dehar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehar has said that government taken positive steps for providing maximum relief to the people of the country.

Talking to APP, he said PTI leadership always created awareness about different issues among the people.

He said that the people were now more aware of their rights than before. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Imran Khan, tge government was spending money for welfare of the people.

Replying to question, he said government promoted political culture in the country and respected the positive criticism. Replying to another question, he said masses of the South Punjab loved with Prime Minister Imran Khan and support his policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Tokyo Grain Exchange Money Government Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.