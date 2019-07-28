UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spending More On Health Sector For Providing Better Health Facilities To Public : Dr Zafar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Govt spending more on health sector for providing better health facilities to public : Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday said the government spending more on health sector with a focus to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep and soon it would increase to three times during the current fiscal year.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, he said the revenue collected from excise duty on tobacco and beverages will be spent on health sector.

He said that enhanced taxation on cigarettes will also discourage use of smoking, adding, the previous government decreased taxes on cigarettes instead of increasing them and we are reviewing it.

He said that reduction in taxes on the cigarettes has resulted in increasing use of tobacco by the adults.

Zafar Mirza said the Federal government has mad done a comprehensive planning to totally transform the healthcare system in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

He said under this program, health services will also be provided in the schools to facilitate maximum students.

When asked about the prevalence of polio virus, he said Pakistan has gone a long way in bringing down the polio cases.

"The Government is committed to this cause and will ensure the elimination of polio in Pakistan," said Dr Zafar Mirza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio Moroccan Dirham Sunday From Government Best

Recent Stories

PM Imran to decide on CNIC condition on shopping w ..

16 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

13 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.