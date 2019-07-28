Govt spending more on health sector for providing better health facilities to public : Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday said the government spending more on health sector with a focus to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep and soon it would increase to three times during the current fiscal year.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, he said the revenue collected from excise duty on tobacco and beverages will be spent on health sector.

He said that enhanced taxation on cigarettes will also discourage use of smoking, adding, the previous government decreased taxes on cigarettes instead of increasing them and we are reviewing it.

He said that reduction in taxes on the cigarettes has resulted in increasing use of tobacco by the adults.

Zafar Mirza said the Federal government has mad done a comprehensive planning to totally transform the healthcare system in the areas falling under its jurisdiction.

He said under this program, health services will also be provided in the schools to facilitate maximum students.

When asked about the prevalence of polio virus, he said Pakistan has gone a long way in bringing down the polio cases.

"The Government is committed to this cause and will ensure the elimination of polio in Pakistan," said Dr Zafar Mirza.