UrduPoint.com

Govt Spending Public Money Judiciously, Says Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt spending public money judiciously, says Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PTI government is the custodian of public money and would spend it on public welfare in a most judicious and transparent manner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that PTI government is the custodian of public money and would spend it on public welfare in a most judicious and transparent manner.

Inaugurating a park in new Nazim Abad here on Saturday, he said that the voters of this constituency had given him extra favor and he intends to return them back in the form of providing best civic amenities at their doorsteps.

He said that all parks had been rehabilitated while new parks would be developed in the neglected areas to provide healthy activities to the youth who were earlier indulging in negative activities.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 10 billion tsunami tree plantation, he said that the international community had appreciated this unique endeavor and as a result, Pakistan was given a chance to host global environment day event.

He said that now it was not only our national but international obligation also to make Pakistan clean and green and in this connection maximum trees were being planted all over the country.

About access road to new Nazim Abad, he said that it will be constructed very soon to improve the road communication. He said that during rain, the sewer line of this area overflowed which caused problems for the inhabitants. Hence, Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been directed to prepare a new scheme for Rehmania Road which will facilitate the residents of new Nazim Abad, Premier Colony and Rehmania Town.

Continuing, the state minister said that health cards would be provided to every family of Punjab by the end of this year. The holder of this card will be entitled to get free medical facilities up to Rs.1 million from the doctor and hospital of their own choice.

Farrukh Habib said that yet another priority area was provision of potable clean drinking water. In this connection, water filtration plants were being installed. In first phase, the redundant water filtration plants had been made functional while 15 new plants were being installed.

He said that he intends that at least one filtration plant should be installed in each union council while big union council may have 2-3 plants as per their needs.

He said that during the current year development budget at least 30 new water filtration plants would be installed to provide potable water at the door steps of the masses.

The government will be responsible to install the plants while its repair and maintenance will be the responsibility of local philanthropists, he added.

Later, the state minister planted a sapling in the park while a large number of area notables were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Water Budget Road Doctor Money May Family Event All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of dead body pa ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of dead body passing in canal

26 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ov ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over child murder

28 seconds ago
 PGGA committed to empower girls: Begum Parveen Sar ..

PGGA committed to empower girls: Begum Parveen Sarwar

30 seconds ago
 Voter's awareness seminar held

Voter's awareness seminar held

31 seconds ago
 Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our n ..

Assistance of helpless, orphaned children is our national duty: Governor Balochi ..

1 hour ago
 IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

IFSAC assesses Civil Defense Academy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.