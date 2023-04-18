UrduPoint.com

Govt Spending Rs 112.4 M On Promotion Of Fisheries In South Punjab: Sarfraz Magassi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Govt spending Rs 112.4 m on promotion of fisheries in south Punjab: Sarfraz Magassi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries (South Punjab) Sarfraz Magassi said that projects worth Rs 112.4 million were in progress to promote fisheries in the region.

He said this while visiting a fish hatchery in Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

In order to upgrade capacity building to enhance fish production, Rs 55 million were being spent and about 89 percent of work on the project had been completed.

The government is also focusing on biofloc fish farming and Rs 18.2 were being spent on biofloc fish farming. The work on cage culture and fish diagnostic lab is also being done at a rapid pace. The completion of the schemes will surely help improve fish production in the region.

