Govt Spending Rs 180m On Beautification Of Bazaars In Barikot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:37 PM



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said that government was spending Rs 180 million on the beautification of bazaars in Tehsil Barikot, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali Thursday said that government was spending Rs 180 million on the beautification of bazaars in Tehsil Barikot, Swat.

He was talking to Superintending Engineer Local Government Department Malakand, Imran Hilal. He said that beautification project also include installation of lights and pavement of streets and roads.

He said that government was taking measures to provide a congenial environment to dwellers and address their longstanding demands adding it would also boost tourism activities in the area.

The minister also appreciated performance of Local Government Department Malakand and Tehsil Municipal Administration Barikot. He also urged area people to support government in its efforts to provide them basic amenities and establish a healthy society for them.

