Govt spending Rs150b on development of tribal districts: Prime Minister

TORKHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government strongly believed in development of merged tribal districts and efforts are underway to bring these par with developed parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating state-of-the art Torkhum round-the-clock crossing terminal, he said development of tribal districts of erstwhile Fata was top most priority of the government and added it was spending about Rs150 billion on different development projects for speedy uplift and improving socio-economic conditions of tribal people of erstwhile Fata.

He said opening of Torkham crossing terminal was a historic initiative that would help promote trade and investment in tribal districts.

The Prime Minister said 50percent increase has already been witnessed in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan after opening of Torkham terminal for 24/7.

He said KP and Peshawar would become hub of trade and investment with opening of the terminal services for 24 hours besides generating employment opportunities for people.