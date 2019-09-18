UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spending Rs150b On Development Of Tribal Districts: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Govt spending Rs150b on development of tribal districts: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government strongly believed in development of merged tribal districts and efforts are underway to bring these par with developed parts of the country

TORKHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government strongly believed in development of merged tribal districts and efforts are underway to bring these par with developed parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating state-of-the art Torkhum round-the-clock crossing terminal, he said development of tribal districts of erstwhile Fata was top most priority of the government and added it was spending about Rs150 billion on different development projects for speedy uplift and improving socio-economic conditions of tribal people of erstwhile Fata.

He said opening of Torkham crossing terminal was a historic initiative that would help promote trade and investment in tribal districts.

The Prime Minister said 50percent increase has already been witnessed in bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan after opening of Torkham terminal for 24/7.

He said KP and Peshawar would become hub of trade and investment with opening of the terminal services for 24 hours besides generating employment opportunities for people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hub Government Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Obesity Masterclass V.2 calls for increasing s ..

58 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari condemns Kasur incident

2 minutes ago

Court awards 12-day physical remand to another acc ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Kabul Denounces Reports on Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Mazari demands 'Human Corridor' to provide Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

Air Arabia’s inaugural flight lands at Vienna In ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.