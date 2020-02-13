UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spending Rs20m On Family Planning Projects In KP: Syed Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

Govt spending Rs20m on family planning projects in KP: Syed Ahmed

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah has said the provincial government is spending twenty million rupees on family planning projects in the province

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah has said the provincial government is spending twenty million rupees on family planning projects in the province.Chairing a meeting in Peshawar, he said the present government is planning a comprehensive strategy to control the population growth.He said presently seven hundred family planning centers are working in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Government Million

Recent Stories

OPPO – Proud Partner of Pakistan Super League 20 ..

6 minutes ago

LHC orders to release former MNA Jamshed Dasti in ..

9 minutes ago

Russia-Iraq Intergovernmental Commission Plans to ..

3 minutes ago

Overseas ministry resolves 6,735 complaints of exp ..

3 minutes ago

Private 'tanker mafia' fleecing residents of feder ..

22 seconds ago

Turkey: Industrial output rises 8.6% in December

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.