Govt spending Rs20m on family planning projects in KP: Syed Ahmed

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah has said the provincial government is spending twenty million rupees on family planning projects in the province.Chairing a meeting in Peshawar, he said the present government is planning a comprehensive strategy to control the population growth.He said presently seven hundred family planning centers are working in the province.