Govt spends $250 million to procure vaccines: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the government had so far spent nearly $250 million to procure COVID vaccines in the country.

"The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country is being made possible by huge investment by the Federal government," he said, adding that "so far the procurement of vaccine has reached nearly quarter of a billion Dollars".

In his tweet, he said the government would spend much more in next fiscal year for the vaccines' procurement.