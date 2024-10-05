'Govt Spends Huge Funds On Sports'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The government was spending huge funds on promotion of sports activities at grass root level,
said Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering
Barrister Sultan Bajwa.
During his visit to the FDA Sports Complex, he said that sports activities were imperative to promote
a healthy society. In this connection, the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz devised a comprehensive program for providing international standard facilities to
sports lovers and players.
He said that on special direction of CM Punjab, Khelta Punjab programme was launched which would help to provide the best entrainment and sports opportunities to players.
He also appreciated the availability of the latest facilities in the FDA Sports Complex and said that this complex would help in promoting sports activities.
Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary briefed the parliamentary secretary and said the FDA Sports Complex was sprawling over 27 Kanals of land and this project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 668.1 million.
He said the FDA had provided land for this project while a management committee headed by the
commissioner was supervising its administrative affairs.
Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Manager Sports Complex Rizwana Kamal and others were also present.
