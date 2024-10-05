Open Menu

'Govt Spends Huge Funds On Sports'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM

'Govt spends huge funds on sports'

The government was spending huge funds on promotion of sports activities at grass root level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The government was spending huge funds on promotion of sports activities at grass root level,

said Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering

Barrister Sultan Bajwa.

During his visit to the FDA Sports Complex, he said that sports activities were imperative to promote

a healthy society. In this connection, the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz devised a comprehensive program for providing international standard facilities to

sports lovers and players.

He said that on special direction of CM Punjab, Khelta Punjab programme was launched which would help to provide the best entrainment and sports opportunities to players.

He also appreciated the availability of the latest facilities in the FDA Sports Complex and said that this complex would help in promoting sports activities.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary briefed the parliamentary secretary and said the FDA Sports Complex was sprawling over 27 Kanals of land and this project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 668.1 million.

He said the FDA had provided land for this project while a management committee headed by the

commissioner was supervising its administrative affairs.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Manager Sports Complex Rizwana Kamal and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Mehar Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing Love

Recent Stories

PBF notifies its officials for KP, Swat

PBF notifies its officials for KP, Swat

39 seconds ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city

29 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers for martyred lieutenant colonel he ..

Funeral prayers for martyred lieutenant colonel held

29 minutes ago
 Dengue tests fee at Rs. 90, overcharging to face s ..

Dengue tests fee at Rs. 90, overcharging to face strict action; Tahira Aurangzeb

29 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

32 minutes ago
 Young doctors urged to focus on research, educatio ..

Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization

32 minutes ago
Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis ..

Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC

32 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World T ..

Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’

32 minutes ago
 ECP postpones tests for various positions

ECP postpones tests for various positions

32 minutes ago
 Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

36 minutes ago
 Constable held for detaining people illegally

Constable held for detaining people illegally

36 minutes ago
 PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan