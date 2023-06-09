Govt spends over Rs 1598m in FY2022-23 for media advancement

The federal government has so far spent an amount of Rs 1598.116 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 to execute multiple projects of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the advancement of the media sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :

According to a budgetary document unveiled here Friday, an amount of Rs 2100 million was allocated in PSDP 2022-23 for five ongoing and twelve new projects of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aimed at improving production, transmission, quality of audio signals, increasing the coverage area of radio network and digitalization of terrestrial network of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC).

These projects were also aimed at upgrading and restructuring of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), imparting training to the media professionals and journalists, capacity building of the officers and officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and promotion of local film industry.

Six out of the 17 projects are expected to be completed by June, 2023 while the remaining 11 will be carried over to the next financial year 2023-24.

Under PSDP 2022-23, an amount of Rs 204.650 million was allocated to PTVC for one each ongoing and new project. The ongoing project was aimed to digitalize the terrestrial network of PTVC, while the new project titled "Establishment of National Film Institute at ptv Academy, Islamabad" sought to establish an integrated production and post-production facility as well as an academy to impart training in film trades in the premises of PTV Academy H-9, Islamabad.

For Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), under PSDP 2022-23, an amount of Rs 562.777 million was allocated to three each ongoing and new projects. The three ongoing projects of PBC were aimed to strengthen radio coverage in the uncovered areas of Balochistan (Gwadar) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir through installation of digital-enabled medium wave transmitters.

As far as the three new projects of PBC are concerned, the first one pertains to establishment of Saut-ul-Quran FM network phase-II to transmit the marathon transmission of Holy Quran through FM network in 19 districts across the country. An amount of Rs 212.777 million was earmarked to the project for completion.

The second project titled "Up-gradation of Studios and Master Control Room of PBC" sought to renovate the studios and master control room, replace outdated equipment and upgrade the signal and sound quality of the programs.

An amount of Rs 100 million was allocated to the project which has been utilized on the renovation of the studios and purchasing of electric power and other equipment for the said project.

The third project, titled "Rehabilitation of Medium Wave Services from Khairpur" aimed to promote local language and culture and strengthen radio coverage in uncovered areas of the Khairpur District and counter cross border propaganda.

An amount of Rs 100 million was allocated to the project. The released amounts have been utilized on civil work of the Broadcasting House Khairpur and procurement of electric power and other equipment.

Under PSDP 2022-23, an amount of Rs 162.709 million was allocated to one ongoing and two new projects of Press Information Department (PID).

The project titled "Establishment of Pakistan Information Centre Phase-I" aims to establish Information Centres for imparting training and capacity building of media professionals/journalists at seven cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The project is nearing completion as the trainings and workshops have been conducted for journalists and media practitioners at all seven locations.

The second project titled "Establishment of PID Media Cell to Counter Violent Extremism" is part of the National Security Policy Implementation Plan. Work on the project is in progress.

The entire balance cost of Rs 298.956 million was given to the project titled "Restructuring of news Operations of APP by Replacing Existing Outdated Equipment with Modern Cutting-Edge Technology" of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) in PSDP2022-23.

The project is expected to be completed by June, 2023. Procurement of equipment has been completed for the up-gradation of all nine locations of APP.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 326.290 million was allocated for the two new projects of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP)The project titled "National Information Media Archive Repository" in PSDP 2022-23 was granted an allocation of Rs 503.00 million to develop a centralized digital archival and retrieval platform for historical, classical and current data of the Information Ministry and all of its organizations under one roof.

The entire allocation has been released and utilized by the project.