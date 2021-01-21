UrduPoint.com
Gov't Spends Record Rs 208 Bln On Development Projects In 6 Months :Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:39 PM

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the federal government had spent record Rs 208 billion on development projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first six months of current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the Federal government had spent record Rs 208 billion on development projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first six months of current fiscal year.

"This amount is 32 percent of total development outlay for the year 2020-21 which is the highest in eight years," Asad Umar said in a tweet.

He said the journey of sustainable development under the incumbent government was getting pace which would continue in coming years.

