UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Spends Rs 3 Bln To Control Locust: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Govt spends Rs 3 bln to control locust: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Muhammad Ameer Sultan Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had spent Rs 3 billion to control locust in the country.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said that Rs one billion had been provided by the Federal government while Rs 2 billion had been given by the Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab provinces to control the locust.

He said that no major loss had been reported in the country due to locust attack as effective and timely measures had been taken by the government.

He said that three helicopters of Pakistan Air Force with special fitting were used for aerial spraying of medicines to control the locust.

Ameer Sultan said that dialogue was underway with Turkey to take aircrafts on lease to use to eliminate the locust if it attacked again.

"No significant loss to agricultural crops is reported by any Provincial government due to locust attack so far. However, partial damages to few crops were reported by farmers through NLCC in few districts, " he added.

As a result of effective management, the locust had been eliminated from all 62 affected districts and at present Pakistan was free from locust.

He said Locust Emergency and Food Security project was prepared in consultation with all the stakeholders and got approved from ECNEC.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack National Assembly Balochistan Punjab Turkey All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UNICEF appoints Majid Al-Usaimi as First National ..

9 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 492 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

24 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

39 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

59 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.