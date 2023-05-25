Govt. spends Rs. 4,407.81 million on IT-related projects in ten moths

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The government has released funds amounting to 4,407.81 million to execute Information Technology related projects during the ten months of the current fiscal year under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23).

According to official data available with APP, the government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 6,876.07 million out of a total allocation for various ongoing and new projects of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.