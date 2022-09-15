Govt spends Rs 47 bln to facilitate citizens under Sehat Sahulat Program

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 47 billion under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals to facilitate the citizens.

This was informed by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, here on Thursday.

The Secretary informed that the program was being implemented in 803 public and private hospitals where around 80,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 446,000 people received facility of Dialysis, 47,000 Coronary Angiography, 38,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 163,000 cesarean, 30,000 Hernia surgery, 28,000 chemotherapy, 1,30,000 eye treatment and more than 155,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.