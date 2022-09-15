UrduPoint.com

Govt Spends Rs 47 Bln To Facilitate Citizens Under Sehat Sahulat Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Govt spends Rs 47 bln to facilitate citizens under Sehat Sahulat Program

The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 47 billion under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals to facilitate the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has so far spent Rs 47 billion under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals to facilitate the citizens.

This was informed by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, here on Thursday.

The Secretary informed that the program was being implemented in 803 public and private hospitals where around 80,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 446,000 people received facility of Dialysis, 47,000 Coronary Angiography, 38,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 163,000 cesarean, 30,000 Hernia surgery, 28,000 chemotherapy, 1,30,000 eye treatment and more than 155,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Women Billion

Recent Stories

Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

Mehmood visits NHMP headquarters

1 minute ago
 China's Xi to meet Belarus president at Central As ..

China's Xi to meet Belarus president at Central Asia summit

1 minute ago
 Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stan ..

Toney gets first England call-up as Southgate stands by Maguire

1 minute ago
 Use of modern technology vital to eliminate crimes ..

Use of modern technology vital to eliminate crimes: IGP Faisal Shahkar

1 minute ago
 Biden's Approval Ratings Improve While Remaining L ..

Biden's Approval Ratings Improve While Remaining Low - Poll

4 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russi ..

PM reaffirms commitment to work closely with Russia in diverse sectors

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.