UrduPoint.com

Govt Spends Rs 49 Bln To Upgrade Transmission Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Govt spends Rs 49 bln to upgrade transmission lines

The incumbent government spent more than Rs 49 billion in up-gradation of electricity transmission lines and during summer as many as 25,000 MW electricity was transmitted through the system, which was only 18,000 MW in 2018- the last year of the PML-N government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The incumbent government spent more than Rs 49 billion in up-gradation of electricity transmission lines and during summer as many as 25,000 MW electricity was transmitted through the system, which was only 18,000 MW in 2018- the last year of the PML-N government.

Sources told APP here Friday, that the previous government did not paid attention to up-grade the transmission network and their focus remained on setting up power plants mostly based on imported expensive fuel.

The system could not transmit more than 18,000 MW despite availability of generation capacity during peak summer season due to paying no proper attention to the up-gradation of transmission system, they said.

However, the incumbent government made heavy investment both in the transmission and distribution system to remove the constraints and enhanced the capacity over 4000 MW during the last 3 years.

Meanwhile, the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) Model vide its Determination issued on December 5, 2019. The approval of CBTM by NEPRA has paved the foundation for the establishment of a competitive whole- sale electricity market in Pakistan.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nepra Sale December 2019 Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in ..

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

4 minutes ago
 Germany Monitors Course of Russian Parliamentary E ..

Germany Monitors Course of Russian Parliamentary Elections - Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's unemployment rate at 12% in July

Turkey's unemployment rate at 12% in July

4 minutes ago
 CM Sindh chairs graduation ceremony of newly induc ..

CM Sindh chairs graduation ceremony of newly inducted sales tax officers

4 minutes ago
 35 shops sealed over lockdown violations

35 shops sealed over lockdown violations

4 minutes ago
 Dutch football manager Hiddink announces retiremen ..

Dutch football manager Hiddink announces retirement from coaching

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.