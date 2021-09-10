Govt spends Rs 49 bln to upgrade transmission lines

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The incumbent government spent more than Rs 49 billion in up-gradation of electricity transmission lines and during summer as many as 25,000 MW electricity was transmitted through the system, which was only 18,000 MW in 2018- the last year of the PML-N government.

Sources told APP here Friday, that the previous government did not paid attention to up-grade the transmission network and their focus remained on setting up power plants mostly based on imported expensive fuel.

The system could not transmit more than 18,000 MW despite availability of generation capacity during peak summer season due to paying no proper attention to the up-gradation of transmission system, they said.

However, the incumbent government made heavy investment both in the transmission and distribution system to remove the constraints and enhanced the capacity over 4000 MW during the last 3 years.

Meanwhile, the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) Model vide its Determination issued on December 5, 2019. The approval of CBTM by NEPRA has paved the foundation for the establishment of a competitive whole- sale electricity market in Pakistan.

