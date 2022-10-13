UrduPoint.com

Govt Spends Rs 97,847,398 On Renovation, Beautification Of Non-Muslims Worship Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The government has spent Rs 97,847,398 on the renovation and beautification of non-Muslims worship places in three years.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony under its allied department Evacuee Property Trust board (EPTB), has spent the following funds on the renovation and beautification of Gurdwaras and Hindu temples, located in five cities including Nankana Sahib, Farooqabad, Hassanabad, Eimanabad (Gujranwala) and Lahore, informed an official on Thursday.

Giving break-up of the funds, he said the EPTB has spent Rs 59,467,628 on the renovation and beautification of Gurdwara Janamasthan and other Gurdwaras in Nankana Sahib in the following period.

He said in Farooqabad, it has spent Rs 330,770 on the annual repair works at Gurdwara Sucha Sauda while Rs 21,819,000 was spent on the annual repair works of Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabad.

In Eimanabad, Rs 467,000 was spent on the repair works of Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Gurdawar Bhai Lau Di Khoi and Gurdwara Chaki Sahib while Rs 15,763,000 was spent on the repair works of Gurdwara Dera Sahib, rehabilitation of Shamshan Ghat for Hindu and Sikh communities, special repair to Samadhi Sir Ganga Ram, and installation of transformer at Shamshan Ghat in Lahore, he added.

The official further said Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) is a religious body of Sikh community, which arranges Langer (meal) and accommodation for Yatrees inside the Gurdwaras through its Golak/donations.

The expenditure incurred on Langar at Gurdwara Punja Sahib during the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Sahib and Vaisakhi festivals was Rs 3,024,650 in last five years.

More Stories From Pakistan

