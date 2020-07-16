Govt. spent Rs 95 bln on agriculture & livestock: Mohibullah Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that the government has spent Rs. 95 billion during its five-year tenure while only Rs 44 billion spent on agriculture and livestock during past 70 years.

This is clearly indicating the keenness of the present government toward development of livestock and agriculture sectors, Mohibullah Khan said in his address to the gathering of farmers during distribution of various agricultural implements at Dera Ismail Khan under the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Project.

In collaboration with Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project, immediate relief items have been provided to the landowners affected by the recent global coronavirus in which cattle, including agricultural implements for the landowners and cattle breeders. pairs of goats, seeds of different crops, fertilizers, and pesticides were included.

In this regard, a function was organized in Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with the Department of Animal Affairs (Extension) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, graced the occasion as chief guest. MPAs Sardar Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Sardar Aghaz Ikram Khan Gandapur, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, DG Livestock (Extension), Dr Alam Zeb Mohmand, Dr General Fisheries Dr Khusro Kaleem, DG Agriculture (extension) Abid Kamal, DG Agriculture (Research), Dr.

Abdul Rauf, Project Director Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Engineer Muhammad Zubair and other senior officials were also present.

MPA Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur and Sardar Aghaz Ikram Khan Gandapur were also addressed the gathering. Meanwhile, Project Director Zanzibar, Muhammad Zubair Khan briefed the Provincial Minister about the status of the project and its achievements.

Mohibullah said that the government should give full support to the farmers to bring about an agricultural revolution. He said that Gomal Zam Dam Command Area Development Project is a useful and important project not only for the province but also for the entire country in terms of agriculture and for its success throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said that the government has not left the farmers alone in the recent global pandemic. Later, certificates of appreciation were also distributed among the staff of the Agriculture Department for the successful campaign against locusts.