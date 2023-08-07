Govt stabilizes economy with allies' support: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said without the support of allies, the government could never have done the difficult task of reviving the country's economy alone.

Talking to former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and member National Assembly (NA) Ali Musa Gilani here, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for supporting all decisions of the government.

During the meeting, Yusuf Raza Gilani paid tributes to the prime minister for improving the country's economic situation and providing splendid leadership during a difficult time.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.