Open Menu

Govt Stabilizes Economy With Allies' Support: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Govt stabilizes economy with allies' support: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said without the support of allies, the government could never have done the difficult task of reviving the country's economy alone.

Talking to former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and member National Assembly (NA) Ali Musa Gilani here, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for supporting all decisions of the government.

During the meeting, Yusuf Raza Gilani paid tributes to the prime minister for improving the country's economic situation and providing splendid leadership during a difficult time.

They also discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

51 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan