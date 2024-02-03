Open Menu

Govt Staff Absent From Elections Duty Could Face PEEDA Act, Warns DC

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Govt staff absent from elections duty could face PEEDA act, warns DC

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer warned that the government staff who absent from general elections duty could face Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer warned that the government staff who absent from general elections duty could face Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act.

He directed the heads of health, education and other departments to issue notices to absent officials immediately and clarified that the employees who didn't join election duty in two days will be dismissed.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting held in the central office of the Education department here on Saturday.

CEO Education Faiz Ahmed and CEO Health Dr. Faisal Qaisrani gave briefing.

Mr Rizwan Qadeer said that the installation of cameras at the polling stations has been started on the directions of Election Commission.

He said that 1800 polling stations have been established for the general elections while 264 polling stations have been declared sensitive. He said that the lower staff of education and health departments would provide assistance to the election staff in the general elections.

He said that strict security plan has been chalked out for the transportation of election material and all measures including electricity, lighting and parking were also being ensured at the polling stations.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Election Electricity Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..

2 minutes ago
 Six gamblers netted during raid

Six gamblers netted during raid

2 minutes ago
 ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election s ..

ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls

9 minutes ago
 PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: S ..

PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources

9 minutes ago
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security ..

Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general ..

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for gener ..

Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections

2 minutes ago
 India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

India get 2-0 lead over Pakistan in Davis Cup

2 minutes ago
 LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its ..

LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre

2 minutes ago
 Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

Tough contests expected at Karachi's 22 NA seats

2 minutes ago
 Education is path of progress, says Haji Ghulam Al ..

Education is path of progress, says Haji Ghulam Ali

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan