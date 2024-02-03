Govt Staff Absent From Elections Duty Could Face PEEDA Act, Warns DC
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer warned that the government staff who absent from general elections duty could face Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act
He directed the heads of health, education and other departments to issue notices to absent officials immediately and clarified that the employees who didn't join election duty in two days will be dismissed.
He expressed these views while addressing the meeting held in the central office of the Education department here on Saturday.
CEO Education Faiz Ahmed and CEO Health Dr. Faisal Qaisrani gave briefing.
Mr Rizwan Qadeer said that the installation of cameras at the polling stations has been started on the directions of Election Commission.
He said that 1800 polling stations have been established for the general elections while 264 polling stations have been declared sensitive. He said that the lower staff of education and health departments would provide assistance to the election staff in the general elections.
He said that strict security plan has been chalked out for the transportation of election material and all measures including electricity, lighting and parking were also being ensured at the polling stations.
