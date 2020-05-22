UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Standing By People Not With Mafias: Zartaj

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Govt standing by people not with mafias: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said it was the first government in the history of the country that was standing by the people, not with mafias and its credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, she termed the previous governments as mafias.

She said inquiry commission report not only presented in the Federal cabinet meeting but it was also made public.

Replying to a question, she said Minister Asad Umar, Adisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Punjab chief secretary and Cheif Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were appeared before the inquiry commission except Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Murad Ali Shah Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

56 minutes ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

1 hour ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

1 hour ago

Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme t ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.