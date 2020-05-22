Govt standing by people not with mafias: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said it was the first government in the history of the country that was standing by the people, not with mafias and its credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, she termed the previous governments as mafias.

She said inquiry commission report not only presented in the Federal cabinet meeting but it was also made public.

Replying to a question, she said Minister Asad Umar, Adisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Punjab chief secretary and Cheif Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were appeared before the inquiry commission except Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.