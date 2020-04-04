UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Stands Determined Against Corona Virus Pandemic: State Minister For Narcotics Control And States And Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Govt stands determined against Corona virus pandemic: State Minister for Narcotics Control and States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi

State Minister for Narcotics Control and States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Saturday lauded prime minister Imran Khan's initiatives to facilitate the poor segments of the society amid Coronavirus crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :State Minister for Narcotics Control and States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi on Saturday lauded prime minister Imran Khan's initiatives to facilitate the poor segments of the society amid Coronavirus crisis.

''Opposition leaders do not have courage to appreciate the wisdom of prime minister, the government is considering to form a Corona tiger Tiger Relief Force to fulfill basic needs of common people,'' said the minister while talking to a private news channel.

He said no one would be allowed to spread wrong figures of virus infected persons, prime minister advised the concerned authorities to apprise the exact number to the nation to turn them cautious, he said.

Initially testing capacity was very less which the government was determined to increase fast, testing capacity and prevention of virus was the only weapon to contain the novel contagion, he stated.

Replying to a question he said the government had taken a big step to boost the industry, the industrial area worked as the backbone of national economy of the country, moreover the government was determined to speed up the testing facilities to secure the masses he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor National University Afridi Government Industry Weapon Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wealthy countries should come forward to help Sout ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quarantine facili ..

5 minutes ago

PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without politi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects ..

3 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

3 minutes ago

25 more quarantine center patients test negative: ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.