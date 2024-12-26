Open Menu

Govt Stands Firm Against PTI Pressure Tactics: Talal Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Govt stands firm against PTI pressure tactics: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Talal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that the government will not succumb to external or internal pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and all matters will be addressed in accordance with the law and the constitution.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Senator criticized PTI's attempts to sway foreign entities will be unsuccessful.

Senator emphasized that PTI's foreign lobby will not achieve its goals. Instead, he urged PTI to focus on resolving internal issues through dialogue within the country.

Talal Chaudhry stated that Pakistan seeks to maintain cordial ties with its neighboring countries, but will not hesitate to take action against any entity that attempts to disrupt the nation's peace and stability.

Senator emphasized that PTI should cease its hate-based lobbying efforts and instead adopt a more mature approach to addressing issues.

By promoting maturity and respect, Chaudhry encourages PTI to engage more positively and productively.

Senator Talal Chaudhry emphasized that the government has formed a committee to address certain issues, and PTI must take this development seriously.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Talal Chaudhry Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

11 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

11 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

11 hours ago
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

12 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

11 hours ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan