Govt Stands Firm Against PTI Pressure Tactics: Talal Chaudhry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Talal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that the government will not succumb to external or internal pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and all matters will be addressed in accordance with the law and the constitution.
In an interview with a private news channel, the Senator criticized PTI's attempts to sway foreign entities will be unsuccessful.
Senator emphasized that PTI's foreign lobby will not achieve its goals. Instead, he urged PTI to focus on resolving internal issues through dialogue within the country.
Talal Chaudhry stated that Pakistan seeks to maintain cordial ties with its neighboring countries, but will not hesitate to take action against any entity that attempts to disrupt the nation's peace and stability.
Senator emphasized that PTI should cease its hate-based lobbying efforts and instead adopt a more mature approach to addressing issues.
By promoting maturity and respect, Chaudhry encourages PTI to engage more positively and productively.
Senator Talal Chaudhry emphasized that the government has formed a committee to address certain issues, and PTI must take this development seriously.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024
Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt stands firm against PTI pressure tactics: Talal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting country's sovereignty: Daniyal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah expects PTI to present demands, paving way for peaceful resolution2 minutes ago
-
PML-N marks birthdays of Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Two tourists killed, minor girl injured as car overturns in Neelum Valley2 minutes ago
-
Christian community in AJK celebrates Christmas with zeal & fervor10 hours ago
-
KPC, JKFMA celebrates 148th birthday of founder of Pakistan with exceptional zeal & fervor10 hours ago
-
Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan guarantor to success of 'Completion of Pakistan' movement: AJK P ..10 hours ago
-
Stakeholders unite to boost maternal, child, adolescent nutrition in AJK11 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar11 hours ago
-
Minister praises Security Forces for ensuring peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations11 hours ago
-
Kundi criticizes KP govt’s silence on key issues11 hours ago