Govt stands firm against PTI pressure tactics: Talal Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Talal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that the government will not succumb to external or internal pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and all matters will be addressed in accordance with the law and the constitution.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Senator criticized PTI's attempts to sway foreign entities will be unsuccessful.

Senator emphasized that PTI's foreign lobby will not achieve its goals. Instead, he urged PTI to focus on resolving internal issues through dialogue within the country.

Talal Chaudhry stated that Pakistan seeks to maintain cordial ties with its neighboring countries, but will not hesitate to take action against any entity that attempts to disrupt the nation's peace and stability.

Senator emphasized that PTI should cease its hate-based lobbying efforts and instead adopt a more mature approach to addressing issues.

By promoting maturity and respect, Chaudhry encourages PTI to engage more positively and productively.

Senator Talal Chaudhry emphasized that the government has formed a committee to address certain issues, and PTI must take this development seriously.