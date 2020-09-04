Govt stands with families affected due to calamities: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people as excessive recent rain caused irreparable lose to the lives and property of the people

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people as excessive recent rain caused irreparable lose to the lives and property of the people.

He expressed his grief over the death of five members of the same family in Swabi due to sudden and excessive rain. He prayed for the solace of departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss. He expressed these views while visiting the rain affected family here.

The Speaker said, government would take all measures to ameliorate the sufferings faced by the people of the country.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the death of innocent people, the Speaker said the monetary assistance can not compensate their great loss however the assistance by the government would try to mitigate their sufferings.

He presented a cheque of Rs.

1. 5 million to support the aggrieved family. He said that he talked to Chief Minister KPK to take all possible measures to ameliorate the sufferings of the people affected due to recent flood and rain.He said that CM KPK was in Swat and visiting the rain affected areas and had assured him to take all possible measures in this regard.

Later talking to the media, the Speaker said that PTI lead government believed in parliamentary supremacy.

He said that parliamentary supremacy was the chief objective of present government as this would bring progress and development across the country.

He informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Monday followed by a joint session of the Parliament for legislation on FATF. He said that the government believed in consensus based legislation regarding FATF and other issues concerning the country's international commitment and the masses.