UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Stands With Families Affected Due To Calamities: National Assembly Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Govt stands with families affected due to calamities: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people as excessive recent rain caused irreparable lose to the lives and property of the people

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that the government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people as excessive recent rain caused irreparable lose to the lives and property of the people.

He expressed his grief over the death of five members of the same family in Swabi due to sudden and excessive rain. He prayed for the solace of departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss. He expressed these views while visiting the rain affected family here.

The Speaker said, government would take all measures to ameliorate the sufferings faced by the people of the country.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the death of innocent people, the Speaker said the monetary assistance can not compensate their great loss however the assistance by the government would try to mitigate their sufferings.

He presented a cheque of Rs.

1. 5 million to support the aggrieved family. He said that he talked to Chief Minister KPK to take all possible measures to ameliorate the sufferings of the people affected due to recent flood and rain.He said that CM KPK was in Swat and visiting the rain affected areas and had assured him to take all possible measures in this regard.

Later talking to the media, the Speaker said that PTI lead government believed in parliamentary supremacy.

He said that parliamentary supremacy was the chief objective of present government as this would bring progress and development across the country.

He informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Monday followed by a joint session of the Parliament for legislation on FATF. He said that the government believed in consensus based legislation regarding FATF and other issues concerning the country's international commitment and the masses.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Parliament Progress Same Lead Swabi Turkish Lira Financial Action Task Force Family Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

51 minutes ago

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 hours ago

100 CDA officials promoted to next cadre

5 minutes ago

KP Assembly pays tribute to police force for maint ..

5 minutes ago

UK Doubles Financial Aid to Belarusian Independent ..

5 minutes ago

Capital police arrests 16 outlaws including 7 noto ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.