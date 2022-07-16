Govt stands with flood victims: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the federal government was standing with the rains and flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the Federal government was standing with the rains and flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press-conference here at the central secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Engr Amir Muqam said that he visited floods and rains hit areas of Chitral yesterday and directed the concerned authorities including the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite relief and rehabilitation works there.

He said floods and torrential rains have also damaged standing agriculture crops in Chitral besides infrastructure.

Amir Muqam said the government would not left alone the flood victims in this hour of difficulty and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Revenue department has been asked to conduct survey of flood and rains damages in the affected districts.

He said federal government would soon announce compensation for the floods and rains victims.

He said that he was going to Swabi to express solidarity with the flood victims besides assessing rains and flash flood related damages, adding he would also visit the floods and rains hit districts of southern districts of KP.

He said the Prime Minister would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Muqam said that PTI government has made difficult agreements with IMF and the present coalition government was left with no option but to abide it to save the country from bankruptcy.

He said that Imran Khan was known for taking U turns and leveling baseless allegations against opponents and the entire nation heard his accusations during recent bye election campaigns in Punjab.

He said that despite economic recession, the government has provided maximum relief to masses after reducing petroleum products.

He said the government's bold economic decisions have saved the country from default.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of existing challenges.

Muqam said that Prime Minister had offered the KP government to provide subsidized flour to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the PTI rulers did not reciprocate it.

He said PTI government has disappointed people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the champions of slogans of 'change' has failed to deliver despite their nine years rule in the province.

Muqam said that detailed judgement of the Supreme Court rejected the conspiracy propaganda of Imran Khan and no deputy speaker would be able to issue unconstitutional ruling in future .