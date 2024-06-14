Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that the provincial government stood with the police in the fight against terrorism for maintaining durable peace in the province
Addressing the 100th passing out parade ceremony of Balochistan Police, he said that police was a sacred profession.
He said Balochistan Police was working under difficult conditions. Many brave officers and jawans of the force have been martyred in the war against terrorism.
He reiterated his resolve to eliminate terrorists and condemned terrorism in any form.
Bugti said that the terrorists have the support of the Indian agency "RAW", which have targeted many innocent people in their nefarious activities.
The chief minister said that this fight against terrorism was not only for our forces but also for all of us and we would defeat terrorism with the power of the state and with the help of Allah.
On this occasion, Balochistan CM also announced Rs 05 million for ladies constable and Rs 05 million for best performers and position holders.
Addressing on the occasion, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that restoring law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens was the top priority of police.
He said police are diligently performing their duties in the war against criminals. The establishment of lasting peace in the province was the top priority of the present government. In this regard, measures were being taken for the training of the police and other law enforcement agencies and for the improvement of other matters, he added.
The IG said police have made countless sacrifices in terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes and added that Balochistan Police was being developed on modern lines to face the challenges of terrorism in a better way.
