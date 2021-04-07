UrduPoint.com
Govt Stands With Principle Stance To Eliminate Corruption: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing with its principle stance to ensure rule of law and eradicate the corruption and mafia to bring development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing with its principle stance to ensure rule of law and eradicate the corruption and mafia to bring development in the country.

Without supremacy of law, he said, no country could achieve economic and uplift goals or milestone.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had made all the national institutions independent to carry out investigation against the plunderers effectively.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take all the corruption and money laundering cases into logical conclusion. The Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always protected the mafias as they allegedly involved in massive corruption charges by plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly, he added.

Shibli Faraz reiterated that government would take all cases into logical conclusion without political victimization to wipe out the menace of corruption.

Replying to a question, he said Jahangir Tareen had strong and active political background and he was loyal worker of PTI.

