Govt stands with virus patients in hour of difficulty: Shahryar Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for SAFRON and Anti Narcotics Shahryar Afridi here Wednesday said that the government was standing with the coronavirus patients in this hour of need and would continue efforts till the last patient has been treated in the country.

Addressing a press conference here the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has established "Corona Relief Fund" and urged philanthropists and well-off people to generously donate in it besides reaching out to the vulnerable segments of the society in their respective areas for assistance.

He said it was their collective responsibility to help the poor, marginalized and have notes in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

He said people of all walks of life have shown unshakable confidence and trust in the decisions and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of coronavirus crisis and are following government's instructions.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister KP have announced gigantic relief packages to help poor people, daily wagers, labourers and others vulnerable segments of society, who lost jobs due to lockdown imposed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

He said coronavirus has been declared pandemic worldwide as this viral disease has no regards for religion, race, colour and caste of people.

The minister said members of Tableeghi Jumaat were also affected by coronavirus in Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed ministers, MNAs and MPAs to reach out their Constituencies for monitoring of relief efforts and address people problems.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his team were keeping eyes on the expatriate Pakistanis and would ensure their dignified repatriation.

The minister said relief to poor people should be provided in such a way that their self esteem and dignity could not hurt.

He said the entire nation was looking towards us, saying in normal days wealthy people were spending thousands of rupees on foods in hotels and restaurants and if some of these amount saved due to lockdown was spent today on poor people, it would be indeed a great service to humanity.

He said it was not a time of politicking and point scoring rather raising above party politics and served of our poor people with more generosity and dedication.

He appreciated Shahid Afridi Foundation for providing food and ration to around 4000 poor families in Kohat and adjoining areas.

The minister said Pakistani were known worldwide for donations to poor people in times of difficulty and expressed the hope that they would demonstrate the same spirit of giving donations as demonstrated by them during 2010 floods and 2005 earthquakes.

He directed Chief Secretary KP to quickly finalize mechanism for disbursement of Rs5000 per month to each poor household under CM KP relief package.

The minister said a special package would also be announced for Afghan refugees in the country soon.

He called upon UNHCR and other donor agencies to come forward in this cause.