Govt. started number of programs for GB women empowerment

Advisor to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mr., Farooq Mir while talking with Media said the government launched a number of development programs for empowerment of women of Gilgit Baltistan

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Mr., Farooq Mir while talking with Media said the government launched a number of development programs for empowerment of women of Gilgit Baltistan.

The initiatives included training centers, women skill development centers, adding that a large number of women from Gilgit baltistan are getting benefits from different projects started in technical and vocational training centers.