Govt starting public-friendly projects: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Wednesday

said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country.

He said this in a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)

in which local leaders, including Faisal Sheikh, Rana Irshad Advocate and Sheikh Abdul Haleem,

participated.

The minister said the Punjab government, under the leadership of the chief minister, was

taking public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous and developed.

He added that development projects were also underway.

Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency

in providing Zakat to deserving people. All out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a

developed one , he added.