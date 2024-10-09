Open Menu

Govt Starting Public-friendly Projects: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Govt starting public-friendly projects: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Wednesday

said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country.

He said this in a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)

in which local leaders, including Faisal Sheikh, Rana Irshad Advocate and Sheikh Abdul Haleem,

participated.

The minister said the Punjab government, under the leadership of the chief minister, was

taking public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous and developed.

He added that development projects were also underway.

Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency

in providing Zakat to deserving people. All out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a

developed one , he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All PP-78

Recent Stories

realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

23 minutes ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

23 minutes ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

23 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

34 minutes ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

15 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

15 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

15 hours ago
 Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan