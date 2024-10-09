Govt Starting Public-friendly Projects: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Wednesday
said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was doing politics of hatred in the country.
He said this in a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)
in which local leaders, including Faisal Sheikh, Rana Irshad Advocate and Sheikh Abdul Haleem,
participated.
The minister said the Punjab government, under the leadership of the chief minister, was
taking public-friendly initiatives to make the province prosperous and developed.
He added that development projects were also underway.
Munawar Ghous said he had made clear to officers to make sure transparency
in providing Zakat to deserving people. All out efforts would be made to make PP-78 a
developed one , he added.
Recent Stories
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases7 minutes ago
-
Number of cellular subscribers reaches 193 miln7 minutes ago
-
Temporary stops for Jaffer, Rehman Baba trains at Samma Satta17 minutes ago
-
3 medical store owners booked17 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Chaudhry Salik Hussain ..34 minutes ago
-
Timber smuggling attempt foiled in Lower Dir37 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in Hafizabad37 minutes ago
-
Pakistan evacuates 79 citizens from Lebanon, delivers humanitarian aid package47 minutes ago
-
PM visits martyred Lt. Col Ali Shaukat's residence for condolence47 minutes ago
-
Conference on "Strengthening Pakistan's Education System", concludes at COMSTECH56 minutes ago
-
19,961 arrested, 277 gangs busted in nine months57 minutes ago
-
Official suspended1 hour ago