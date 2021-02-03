UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Process For Healthcare Workers: Nausheen Hamid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Govt starts COVID-19 vaccination registration process for healthcare workers: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on health Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that government has started registration process of healthcare workers for the vaccination of COVID-19 at the first phase while general public would get the facility in the second phase.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program,she said that for this purpose, government helpline number 1166 was active only for the registration of healthcare workers.

She said that the vaccine would be provided free of charge first to all doctors and frontline workers treating coronavirus patients, then to other medical workers, senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses .

It is expected that Pakistan would receive another consignment of the vaccination after a few days, she added.

She said Pakistan has also been pledged 17 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine under a global scheme to deliver treatments to the developing nations.

About 6 million doses would arrive by March's end under the COVAX scheme, with the remainder due by mid-year, she added.

She also thanked the Chinese government for providing first batch of five hundred thousand vaccines to Pakistan.

The smart lockdown strategy of the PTI-led government proved highly effective as it helped reduced COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, she highlighted.

