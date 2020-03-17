UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts Crackdown Against Hoarding Masks: Sindh Minister For Transport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:39 PM

Sindh Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, Human Resources, Information, Religious Affairs and Forests, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said strict action would taken against hoarding coronavirus prevention masks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Transport, Mass Transit, Labour, Human Resources, Information, Religious Affairs and Forests, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said strict action would taken against hoarding coronavirus prevention masks.

Talking to media persons during his visit to isolation center established here at Mahar Medical College, the minister said the government had already started crackdown against those hoarding surgical and masks and were being punished under the law.

The minister said said that people with symptoms of coronavirus like cough, fever and flu should wear masks and practice social distancing.

He also emphasised the practice of regularly washing hands as a method of prevention against the fast-spreading coronavirus.

